January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 88th at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a 262 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stuard hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.
