Gary Woodland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 14 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Gary Woodland had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Woodland hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Woodland's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.