Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Aphibarnrat's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Aphibarnrat hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, Aphibarnrat missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
