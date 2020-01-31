-
Jason Kokrak shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak dials in approach to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jason Kokrak hits his 121-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jason Kokrak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 64th at even par; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Hudson Swafford and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Kokrak hit his 225 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Kokrak hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
Kokrak got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Kokrak's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
