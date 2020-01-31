Chris Kirk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 117th at 5 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kirk hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Kirk chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

Kirk hit his tee shot 291 yards to the fairway bunker on the 442-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 183-yard par-3 fourth green, Kirk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kirk at 2 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kirk missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to 1 under for the round.