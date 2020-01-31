-
Colt Knost putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Colt Knost hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knost finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Colt Knost reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Colt Knost to 1 under for the round.
Knost got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knost to even-par for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Knost's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Knost hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Knost to 2 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Knost hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knost to 1 over for the round.
