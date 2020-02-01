In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kyle Stanley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Stanley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Stanley chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Stanley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 442-yard par-4 second, Stanley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Stanley's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Stanley's tee shot went 309 yards to the native area, his second shot went 23 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 136 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Stanley to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stanley's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stanley hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Stanley to 4 over for the round.