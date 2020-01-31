Branden Grace hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Grace hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grace had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, Grace missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Grace to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Grace chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Grace hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.