In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 48th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

Frittelli hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

Frittelli had a 352-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Frittelli's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.