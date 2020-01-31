Danny Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 11th at 5 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Hudson Swafford and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Lee chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee hit his tee at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.