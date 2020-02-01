In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

C.T. Pan missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Pan hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 5 under for the round.