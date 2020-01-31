-
Tony Finau putts well in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau's bunker game yields birdie at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Tony Finau hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Finau finished his round tied for 5th at 7 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Tony Finau had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Finau hit his 95 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
Finau missed the green on his first shot on the 163-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Finau chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.
