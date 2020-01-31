  • Tony Finau putts well in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau's bunker game yields birdie at Waste Management

