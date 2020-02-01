In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brice Garnett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Garnett's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garnett had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

Garnett tee shot went 142 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.