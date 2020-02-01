Brendan Steele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 92nd at 2 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Steele chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Steele got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Steele's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.