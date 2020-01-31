Jamie Lovemark hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lovemark finished his round tied for 102nd at 3 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 10th, Jamie Lovemark chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jamie Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Lovemark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Lovemark had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Lovemark's tee shot went 165 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 30 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lovemark hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lovemark's 169 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to even-par for the round.