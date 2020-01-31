Billy Horschel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Horschel's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 21 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Horschel missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Horschel's tee shot went 148 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Horschel hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.