-
-
Seung-Yul Noh shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
Seung-Yul Noh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Noh finished his round tied for 130th at 9 over Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 12 under, Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 11 under, and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Noh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Noh hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Noh to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.