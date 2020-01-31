Webb Simpson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Simpson finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Webb Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Simpson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Simpson had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Simpson's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Simpson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Simpson to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 8 under for the round.