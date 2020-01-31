Nate Lashley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 6th at 9 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Nate Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nate Lashley to 1 over for the round.

Lashley hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Lashley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.