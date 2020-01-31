In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Matt Every hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 106th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Hudson Swafford and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Every hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Every to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Every hit his tee shot 337 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 558-yard par-5 third, Every went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Every's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Every got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Every had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.