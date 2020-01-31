-
Sung Kang shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
Highlights
Sung Kang uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sung Kang hits his 147-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Sung Kang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 40th at 3 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Kang had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to even for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kang's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
