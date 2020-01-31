  • Chris Stroud shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Chris Stroud sinks a 32-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Chris Stroud jars 32-foot birdie putt at Waste Management

