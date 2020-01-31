Chris Stroud hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 63rd at even par; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Hudson Swafford and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stroud hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Stroud hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

Stroud hit his tee at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Stroud's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

