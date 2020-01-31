In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Martin Laird hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 30th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Laird's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Laird hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Laird chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Laird's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.