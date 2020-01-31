In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round tied for 97th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Brandt Snedeker got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brandt Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Snedeker hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, after his drive went to the native area Snedeker stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.