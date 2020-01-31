Brian Harman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 39th at 3 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Harman's 169 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Harman hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Harman hit his tee shot 323 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Harman's tee shot went 289 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 120 yards to the right rough, and his approach went 58 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.