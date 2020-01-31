-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ted Potter Jr. chips in for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Ted Potter Jr. hits his tee shot into the water at the short par-4 17th hole. He would go on to chip in from 41-yards after a drop to make birdie.
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 105th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 178 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 12th green, Potter, Jr. suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Potter, Jr. at 3 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Potter, Jr. chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.
