January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
January 31, 2020
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scott Harrington hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his round tied for 120th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Long and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Scott Harrington chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Harrington to even-par for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Harrington got on the green in 2 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Harrington hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.
