In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 61st at even par; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Long and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Streelman got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a 0 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Streelman tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Streelman's tee shot went 302 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Streelman to 3 over for the round.