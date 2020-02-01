J.B. Holmes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Holmes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

Holmes missed the green on his first shot on the 163-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Holmes had a 321-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 7-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Holmes to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Holmes hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Holmes to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Holmes had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 5 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Holmes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Holmes to 7 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 6 under for the round.