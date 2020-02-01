  • J.B. Holmes shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.B. Holmes drains a 31-foot putt from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    J.B. Holmes sinks birdie putt from off the green at Waste Management

    In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.B. Holmes drains a 31-foot putt from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.