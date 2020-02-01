-
-
Luke List shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, List had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to even for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, List's 112 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 12th, List hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.