Marty Jertson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Jertson finished his round tied for 127th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 12 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Jertson hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Jertson to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Jertson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jertson to 2 over for the round.

Jertson got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jertson to 3 over for the round.

Jertson hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jertson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jertson had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jertson to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Jertson's tee shot went 145 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Jertson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jertson to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Jertson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jertson to even for the round.