Kevin Stadler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 128th at 8 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 14 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, Stadler missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stadler to even for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Stadler got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Stadler's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Stadler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Stadler had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Stadler's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 3 over for the round.

Stadler got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 4 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Stadler hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stadler's 183 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stadler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.