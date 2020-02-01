-
Ryan Moore finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Ryan Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 85th at 1 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Moore got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Moore's 140 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Moore's tee shot went 144 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Moore chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.
