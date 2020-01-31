Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 97th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Reavie's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Reavie chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to even for the round.