In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 114th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Long and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Schwartzel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Schwartzel's tee shot went 169 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schwartzel hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Schwartzel's 175 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.