Matt Jones putts well in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his round tied for 60th at even par; J.B. Holmes and Wyndham Clark are tied for 1st at 12 under; Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under; and Scott Piercy and Hudson Swafford are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Matt Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matt Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Jones chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 first, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 under for the round.
Jones missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
