-
-
Strong putting brings Scott Piercy a 6-under 65 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day in 5th at 10 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Scott Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 57-foot putt for eagle. This put Scott Piercy at 2 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.