  • Bubba Watson putts well in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson hits his 152-yard approach from a fairway bunker 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson takes aim from fairway bunker to set up birdie at Waste Management

    In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson hits his 152-yard approach from a fairway bunker 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.