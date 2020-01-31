In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his round tied for 5th at 7 under with Tony Finau and J.B. Holmes; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Adam Long and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Bubba Watson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Bubba Watson at 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Watson hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a 0 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Watson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 2 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Watson hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Watson hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Watson's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.