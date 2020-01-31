In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jimmy Walker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Walker got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

Walker had a 356-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Walker hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Walker's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Walker's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Walker had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Walker hit his next to the primary rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Walker chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.