Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Taylor finished his round tied for 48th at 2 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Nick Taylor had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 193 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Taylor hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.