Kevin Na putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kevin Na hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his round tied for 63rd at even par; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.
Kevin Na got a double bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kevin Na to 2 over for the round.
Na hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Na hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Na had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Na hit his 85 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.
