K.J. Choi hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Choi finished his day tied for 55th at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 1 over for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Choi hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Choi's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 3 over for the round.

Choi missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Choi to 2 over for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 3 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and one putting, moving Choi to 4 over for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 5 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Choi chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 4 over for the round.