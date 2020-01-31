Zach Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 63rd at even par; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.