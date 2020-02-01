-
-
Luke Donald shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
Luke Donald hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 92nd at 2 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Donald hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Donald chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.