Bo Van Pelt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 101st at 3 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Van Pelt's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Van Pelt hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.