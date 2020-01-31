Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 106th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Sabbatini's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sabbatini had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sabbatini hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Sabbatini's 128 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.