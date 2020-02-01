Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 100th at 3 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Vaughn Taylor had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Taylor's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Taylor's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.