Ryan Palmer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 67th at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Palmer hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Palmer had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.