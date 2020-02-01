In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kuchar hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kuchar hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

Kuchar's tee shot went 298 yards to the native area, his second shot went 180 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.