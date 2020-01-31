In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Hudson Swafford and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Baddeley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Baddeley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.

Baddeley missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 32 yards for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Baddeley's 176 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Baddeley to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.